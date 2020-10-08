Next week’s free games from Epic include a perfect spooky game for October

It’s another Thursday, and that means it’s time for another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. Right now you hit the store to grab Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Abzu, but as always, we’re already looking ahead to next week’s freebies. Epic’s setting the Halloween mood right with Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, which will be available alongside Kingdom: New Lands.

You’ll be able to grab both games from the Epic promotion page on October 15 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST. You’ll ‘purchase’ the games for zero dollars a piece, at which point they’ll appear in your Epic library and remain there forever.

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is the semi-sequel, semi spin-off of the original Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and first launched back in 2013. It didn’t hit quite the heights of its predecessor, but it’s still a horrifying adventure that’ll fill your need for some Halloween games now that we’re well and truly into the spooky season. It’ll also get you set for the Amnesia: Rebirth release date, due in just a couple of weeks.

If that’s a bit intense for you, you can also pick up Kingdom: New Lands, a gorgeous take on building games where you bring a kingdom to life from a side-scrolling perspective. If you’ve been keeping up with the Epic freebies, you might already have this one – it was given away back in 2019 – but if not, now you’ve got a second chance.

Check out some free Steam games if you need to populate another launcher with freebies. There are plenty to go around.