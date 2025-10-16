Amnesia: The Bunker is one of the most memorable and impactful World War I stories in a long time. It's an experience we ranked among the very best of its launch year across all genres, and now you can grab a copy completely for free. It takes the Lovecraftian-horror framework established by developer Frictional Games in its previous installments and winds it lovingly, terrifyingly, around one of humanity's grimmest historical settings, creating a haunting tale packed with allegory and tension. Believe me, Amnesia: The Bunker will stick with you long after the final credits roll.

Much as Frictional set a new standard for the best horror games back in 2010 with Amnesia: The Dark Descent, 2023's Amnesia: The Bunker raised the bar once again. It landed at the number-four spot on our end-of-year list, coming in above heavy hitters such as Diablo 4, Lethal Company, and the Dead Space remake. PCGamesN news veteran Ed called it "a better horror experience than Resident Evil or Silent Hill" - high praise given his affinity for both series - while Nat broke down the ways The Bunker captures the essence of the conflict to become "WWI poetry in motion."

The story follows Henri Clément, a French soldier who finds himself trapped in a desolate bunker amid the chaos on the frontlines of the First World War. To hand is your revolver, but with bullets being a rare find, it's a last resort rather than a salvation. Likewise, your mechanical dynamo flashlight is essential to navigate the deepest shadows - but the mere sound of the pull cord is enough to draw in the attention of The Bunker's supernatural stalker, an unstoppable and largely inescapable foe twisted from the very horrors of conflict.

The result is an experience that plays with terror both in the moment and on a grander scale. That impending inevitability of whirring up your lamp. The desperate struggle to fend off a horde of trench rats with a flickering torch. The small pieces of storytelling that permeate every corner of the game, each a reminder of the devastation wrought by the Great War. Don't simply take our word for it; Amnesia: The Bunker holds a 94%-positive Steam user rating, and now it's yours to keep as one of two free Epic games this week.

Amnesia: The Bunker is free to keep via the Epic Games Store if claimed between Thursday October 16 and Thursday October 23. You can also get indie puzzler Samorost 3 for nothing during the same period. Head here to grab your copy while you can.

