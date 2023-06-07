How to save the prisoner in Amnesia The Bunker

How do you save the prisoner in Amnesia The Bunker? While you can’t actually recruit the German prisoner to your cause, you do need to access his cell in order to retrieve the bolt cutters. However, saving him necessitates both preparation and speed, and it’s easy to accidentally get him killed if you don’t know what you’re doing. We’re here to help you take all the right steps to save him.

As you might expect, the German prisoner can be found in the prison area of the Amnesia The Bunker map. You’ll likely hear the prisoner before you see him – not only is he locked in his cell, he’s also tied to a chair with a bag on his head. Here’s how to save the prisoner and snag yourself a rare achievement in Amnesia The Bunker.

How to save the German prisoner

In order to save the German prisoner in Amnesia The Bunker, you must unlock his cell door, retrieve the bolt cutters, and then lock the door again before the monster can reach him.

Be sure to pick up the wrench before you begin, since it’s required to save him. Additionally, ensure that the generator in the Administrator’s Office is up and running so you can manipulate the prison’s electronic locks. Once that prep work is done, you’re all set to save the prisoner.

The German prisoner can’t actually be attacked while his cell door remains locked, but there’s no other way to gain entry to retrieve the bolt cutters. Use the wrench to open the grate that leads to the cell door controls inside the Warden’s Office. The controls reflect the layout of the prison itself, so flip the third switch on the right to open the prisoner’s door. Be warned – unlocking the cell door also triggers the Amnesia The Bunker monster to spawn, so ensure the door to the Warden’s Office is also unlocked before you begin.

Sprint out of the door to the Warden’s Office and into the prisoner’s cell to grab the bolt cutters, then return to the Warden’s Office to flip the switch to his cell door again before the monster can reach him. Successfully saving the German prisoner nets you the ‘Life Preserver’ achievement, though we don’t reckon he’s much better off in his current predicament.

Regardless, with the prisoner saved and the bolt cutters in hand, you can now retrieve the detonator handle and reach the Amnesia The Bunker ending. Be sure to check out our best tips from the demo, as well as how we found Frictional’s latest spookfest in our Amnesia The Bunker preview. Finally, take a look at our list of the best horror games to play once you’ve got over the last leg of the bunker.