Among Trees and Bright Memory: Infinite are two neat Steam games coming this week

There’s always something neat coming up on Steam, and this week there are several much-anticipated treats headed to Valve’s storefront. Among Trees and Bright Memory: Infinite are two that have gone well over the 20k mark in Steam wishlists, and they’re due to drop in the coming days.

Among Trees is the first. This is a gorgeous survival game that takes players into an enchanted forest to try their luck at, well, surviving it. The forest itself is a living world full of places to explore, from dense woodland to spooky caves and more open pastures to roam. It’s got a gentle, colourful hue and a painterly vibe – but this belies the perils that lurk in the outdoors, with dangerous animals stalking about.

You take refuge in a cabin that “grows with you”. You build new rooms to unlock corresponding mechanics, like cooking, gardening, crafting, and so on. You can grow your own veggies and make friends with some of the less-threatening critters around. Among Trees is developed and published by FJRD Interactive and launches on November 10.

Here’s an Among Trees trailer to give you an idea of the game:

Bright Memory: Infinite is a very different affair, being a fast-paced mashup of action and FPS games. It’s set in a future world – the year 2036, to be exact – where an inexplicable phenomenon has appeared in the skies: “an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light”. It’s a sequel to Bright Memory and follows a similar theme, though it features an all-new world as well as an improved battle system and level design.

“Mix and match available skills and abilities to unleash magnificent combos on your enemies,” its description explains. “Your trusted sword allows you to slash through crowds of enemies and even repel their gunfire”. You can customise the guns you encounter using different ammunition types, with options like incendiary bombs, sticky grenades, and homing missiles, among others. Bright Memory: Infinite is developed by FYQD-Studio and published by FYQD-Studio and Playism, and launches on November 11.

