Back to Top

Here’s Among Us in Unreal Engine 4 with ray tracing

If you’re a fan of social deduction games, multiplayer games, and getting to run around a spaceship as a little bean while accusing your pals of being murdery impostors, you’ll probably have heard of Among Us by now. Innersloth’s title has become more than a little popular of late, hitting 1.5 million concurrent players on Steam alone last month. Since then it’s seen Final Fantasy 14, Rainbow Six Siege, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine mash-ups – and, now, it’s been recreated in 3D with RTX.

YouTuber Backitdev has posted a clip – included below – in which he demonstrates how he “made Among Us with RTX support in Unreal Engine 4”. While the developer says he’s only finished the creation’s level design so far, “later maybe [he]’ll make a playable game as well”. Starting with building the bare bones of Among Us’ spaceship interiors – the walls, windows, and doorways – Backitdev says he aimed to recreate the 3D map to the same proportions as Among Us’ version.

The dev also explains he made some furniture – a round table and seats – in Blender to help make its appearance close to Among Us’ original version, followed by a bunch of other items and features recognisable from the game, like that “hologram map” in the admin room.

Best of all, at around the 2:56 mark in the clip, you can see the game’s now incredibly distinctive beany characters recreated in glorious, shiny 3D – and while they’ve got a whole extra dimension, they’re recreated really faithfully. Take a look for yourself below:

YouTube Thumbnail

As you can see in the clip, it looks like it took a lot of work bringing Among Us to Unreal Engine 4, but the result is hugely impressive – especially when that RTX gets switched on. Whether Backitdev takes it a step further to make it playable, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, check out our Among Us imposter guide, Among Us best settings guide, and general Among Us guide for some tips on how to save or scupper your crewmates’ spaceship saving.

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

The best Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals

The best Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals
The best Amazon Prime Day console gaming deals

The best Amazon Prime Day console gaming deals
Play like the pros with OMEN

Play like the pros with OMEN
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation