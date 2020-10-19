AOC starts a Twitch account to play Among Us with Pokimane and HasanAbi

The United States presidential election is now just a couple of weeks away – don’t know if you’ve heard about it – and political figures really want you to vote. That includes US House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is making the most of her gaming credentials to get out the vote. Now, of course, that means she’s getting into Among Us.

Earlier today, AOC tweeted “Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun).” Within moments, notable streaming names including Pokimane and HasanAbi jumped in to offer a helping hand. AOC replied shortly after that “I’ll set up an account and get some streaming equipment today.”

Within an hour, AOC’s Twitch channel was up and verified as a partner – which might just be a record time to partnership. As of this story, she hasn’t actually started streaming yet, but her follower count is already over 42k, and growing fast.

AOC isn’t the first US political figure to get a Twitch channel set up. Both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump have active accounts on the platform, but they’ve mostly been used to broadcast political events – not games. AOC is Silver III in League of Legends, so we know her gaming credentials are more solid.

Look, AOC, if you’re reading this… We’ve got these great Among Us settings and Among Us maps guides to help you get started. (Everyone else can click those links too, don’t worry.)