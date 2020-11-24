The latest Among Us patch fixes a number of pesky minigame bugs

Do you like bug fixes? Do you like social deduction games? If so, you’ll love the latest Among Us patch (well, want to know about, anyhow). Yes, we know there isn’t much to talk about with this update, but the devs promise we’ll be hearing much more at The Game Awards next month. We can expect to see an official trailer for the new map, and, dare we say it, maybe even a release date.

In a new blog post, Innersloth’s new community director has given fans a sneak preview of what’s coming to Among Us. The first thing on the dev’s list of priorities is sorting out an account system for all players. Not only will this make it easier to add random people as friends when playing public games, it’ll help to weed out any toxic players. Among Us currently has no way to report disruptive players, but it looks like Innersloth is fully aware of this and will be taking action as soon as possible.

Innersloth is also trying to get the game localised for different regions so that everyone can enjoy the game. Right now, the plan is to add support for these languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish EU and LA, Dutch, Russian, BR and EU Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Filipino (Bisaya).

Here are all the changes being made in the latest Among Us v2020.11.17 update:

Among Us v2020.11.17 balance changes

Comms sabotage hides task arrows

Comms red light no longer immediately responds to the correct position

Among Us v2020.11.17 bug fixeS

Fixed camera flinging on security cams

Fixed inaccurate admin table on Polus

Fixed Polus panels reachable through walls

Fix solo-complete reactor/seismic exploit

Want to brush up on your Among Us skills before the new map comes out? Our Among Us guide will teach you how to play as both a crewmate and an imposter, maximising your chances of winning rounds. Another key aspect of the game comes from learning the maps, so you’ll want to check out our Among Us maps guide which covers everything you need to know.