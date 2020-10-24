Among Us hide-and-seek is the perfect Halloween survival game

Among Us is already a horror game, but if you want to make it a little bit scarier, this hide-and-sake variant should raise the tension.

The ruleset for this makeshift survival game has been compiled by a small band of players who set up a convenient Twitter account, to explain the rules and share games for people the join. The major changes are thus: the impostor is known, and rounds take place in the dark.

At the start of a game, the impostor announces themselves, either over voice chat or in-game through an emergency meeting, and once the vote has been skipped, they start counting for anything between 10 and 30 seconds (or however long you’d like). Once everyone’s hidden, the impostor sabotages the lights, and starts finding and killing people. Nobody reports bodies or fixes the lights, and crewmates try to complete tasks as normal. Rounds end when either all tasks are finished, in which case the crew wins, or there’s only one crewmate left, and the impostor reigns victorious.

It’s a clever spin on the core premise of the social deduction game, riffing on 1979’s Alien, rather than 1982’s The Thing, and makes for a pretty perfect sounding Halloween game, if you’re in need.

‼ HOW TO PLAY ‼

1) we immediately start an emergency meeting at the beginning of the game to reveal who is the impostor (killer) among us

2) after the reveal, players will skip vote to continue the game — Hide and Seek – Among Us (@hideamongseek) October 4, 2020

The common settings:

Impostors: 1

Emergency Meeting: 1

Player Speed: 1.0x

Crewmate Vision: 0.25x

Impostor Vision: 0.25x

Kill Cooldown: 15 seconds

Kill Distance: Short

Common Tasks: 0

Long Tasks: 0

Short Tasks: 4

Iterate at your discretion to create the perfect version for you and your mates. Among Us made political history this week, when US House representative Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez played it on her debut Twitch stream, along with Pokimane, HasanAbi, and others. The latest patch lets you hide who voted for who, just to make things even more tense, and we’ve a guide for the best settings for a fair game, for something a little easier on the blood pressure.