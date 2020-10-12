Back to Top

New Among Us update lets you hide who’s voted for who

Among Us 2 might be dead and buried, but that’s freed up developer InnerSloth to double down on updates for its OG megahit. Well, the social deduction game’s latest patch has now arrived in beta, allowing PC players to get a sneak peek at some fresh features. The patch notes haven’t yet been shared officially, but Attack of the Fanboy has reported on some major changes that have drastically altered the game.

For starters, you can now anonymise the voting process, making it impossible to find out who voted for who during an emergency meeting. Naturally, this forces everyone to be a bit more trusting while also allowing for some extra deception – just what we like to see.

The update also gives you the option to change when exactly the task bar appears during your game. By default, it will be set to ‘always’, but you can limit it to show only during ‘meetings’ or even ‘never’. Beyond that, Among Us is now a little more accessible for colourblind players. Basically, wires have been given specific shapes that correspond to their colour, meaning you don’t have to rely on their colour alone to tell them apart.

Here’s a quick trailer for those not in the know:

YouTube Thumbnail

The update is only available in the beta version of Among Us on Steam, so all you iOS and Android players have a slight wait on your hands. That should hopefully change soon enough as official info lands.

If you’re not the patient type, you can grab the game in beta by finding it in your Steam library, selecting ‘properties’, checking out the beta menu, and hitting the ‘public-beta’ option. Once that’s sorted, the download should kick into gear. Oh, and you’d be very wise indeed to check out our guide to the best Among Us settings for a fair game.

The Witcher 3, Hades, and Sekiro are Cameron's bag, but he loves the littlest of indie games, too. He was Pocket Gamer's News Editor before joining us here at Network N.

