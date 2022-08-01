Among Us streamer Valkyrae reaches icon status with devs

Among Us exploded in popularity during 2020 for many reasons, but YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, was very much the beating heart of the game’s online community. Now, two years on, she’s hit a major in-game milestone that even Innersloth have been quick to celebrate.

Imagine a world where Among Us had been cancelled back in 2019. No ‘sus,’ no adorable space people – just darkness.

The now-iconic party game became one of 2020’s biggest pop subcultures, surging to the top of Twitch and YouTube as players attempted to lure out and capture their ship’s imposter – not bad for a game the devs nearly gave up on.

Leading the streamer charge was Valkyrae, whose ‘Amigops’ group (featuring fellow streaming behemoths DisguisedToast, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband) skyrocketed in popularity with their playful antics and, of course, Corpse’s signature deep voice.

Two years later, Valkyrae has achieved a huge in-game milestone, prompting responses and celebrations from not only her fellow streamers, but Among Us developers, Innersloth.

On July 30, Rae posted a tweet simply stating “HIT 500 HOURS IN AMONG US TODAY LOL,” showing off her play time on Steam and accruing a colossal 24.4k likes overnight.

In response, the official Among Us Twitter account replied with a short and sweet “absolute icon,” garnering over 3k likes at the time of writing.

Rae remains at the centre of the Among Us universe, actively streaming it as part of her extensive list of variety games and, in turn, keeping it from falling off the face of the planet (or getting jettisoned into space like the ‘imposter’).

This fun achievement shows just how interconnected the two are, and we’ll no doubt see those hours continue to climb and climb as fans tune in to watch her tear her fellow streamers asunder whilst yelling “babushka!”

