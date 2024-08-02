Creating an RTS game is a delicate art. You can end up with something where all you do is spam units, sending them towards the enemy when you get bored and want to win. You can also end up with something far too granular, with every action being taken over by a million clicks. Games like Ancestors Legacy manage to walk that tightrope with apparent ease, and now you can give it a try for almost nothing with an incredible discount.

The games that come to mind when looking at Ancestors Legacy are some of Relic’s finest. Both Company of Heroes and Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War share similarities with how this Viking game plays – you build on the move, recruit troops in squads, and have tons of tactical options to take on your opponent. Where Ancestors Legacy sets itself apart is in how it shines a spotlight on history, and how it isn’t afraid to change things up in its campaign.

For example, some levels replicate real-life historical battles, giving you the chance to see how you would fare as commander. While not always hitting history with perfect accuracy, it does a good job of bringing this period of time to life – especially if you’re craving more like Vikings or The Last Kingdom. Some other levels in the campaign introduce you to temporary stealth elements, becoming something akin to the Commandos games but with swords and axes. It all helps it feel continuously fresh, even though there are buckets of maps to fight through on your way to the end credits.

With four different factions to play as each with their own playstyles, plenty of free updates since it launched, skirmishes, and even a free way to play multiplayer – Ancestors Legacy is a meaty game that may be an essential purchase for anyone craving the classic days of the RTS.

You can grab Ancestors Legacy with 90% off until Friday August 9 which brings its price down to $3.83 / £2.99 down from $38.42 / £29.99. Head over to Steam to grab it before the sale ends.

If something else is calling you, take a look at our guide to the best RTS games you can play, as well as our recommendations for the best strategy games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.