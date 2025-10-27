The ocean can be a bit of a scary place, what with the darkness and the fish with giant teeth. What happens, though, if the ocean is your only hope of survival? That's what Anchor poses to us all: Earth has been more or less decimated, and humanity must find refuge in the most inhospitable place. Huge servers are filled to the brim with players, sharks, and most importantly, delicious crafting resources.

Anchor, according to developer Fearem, is a shooter that takes the crafting, free-form nature of survival games like Rust and combines it with the underwater antics of Subnautica. You have up to 150 players on a single server, all battling it out for resources, all battling against the giant sharks that swan about the place.

From the FPS game's trailer, we can see foraging, base building, and even some underwater firearm action (so much for keeping your powder dry). The players involved have been changed on a genetic level to survive these harsh conditions, although I'm fairly sure no amount of super DNA will save me from being torn apart by giant teeth. Still, you never know.

The map in Anchor is reported to be absolutely huge. 16km squared, to be exact. This, coupled with the persistent nature of each server, gets me excited to find a quiet little corner of the ocean and hope nobody raids my base with a ton of limpet mines (other waterproof explosives are available).

Avoiding the local fauna will be high on my list, as I don't wish to be turned into a light snack, leaving my loot for the rest of the server to pick over. The tricky thing is that the sharks in Anchor act much like their real-world counterparts - they can smell blood, and if I hang around for too long after a skirmish, I'm sure I won't be alive to tell the tale.

