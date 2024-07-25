The Long Dark gets spiritual successor with new survival game, Angst

The Long Dark, which first came to PC in 2014, is one of the best survival games to date. Its take on the genre, set in a frozen stretch of post-apocalyptic Canadian wilderness, makes it unique among other standouts like Don’t Starve, Rust, DayZ, Valheim, Subnautica, and Sons of the Forest. Somehow, though, it’s taken until now, a decade later, for another studio to create a game made with clear inspiration from The Long Dark, which certainly seems to be the case with wintery survival roguelike Angst: A Tale of Survival.

Angst: A Tale of Survival is a survival game that sees the player awakening in a mysterious, snowy expanse called The Hopeward Hollow with no memory of how they got there or where, exactly, they are. As they try to answer questions about the protagonist’s background and the state of the strange, supernaturally tinged world he’s found himself in, the player takes on quests that reveal details about Angst’s setting.

As a blend of roguelike and survival game design, these quests involve both expected survival genre activities (like hunting, fishing, and weapon and tool crafting) as well as features like skill upgrading and ability unlocking over multiple runs. While exploring the Hopeward Hollow’s various regions, the player will also need to contend with earthly enemies like wolves and bears alongside paranormal entities whose nature is revealed as the story plays out.

Angst: A Tale of Survival is set to launch early next year on Steam in Early Access. You can find more details about — or wishlist — the game over on its Steam page right here.

