Anime Adventures codes May 2023

Are you searching for new Anime Adventures codes? If you’re just starting out trying to defend your base, you will want to summon the most powerful heroes and villains based on the most popular anime of all time, such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball, to stop the evil forces from storming your base. But, of course, some are more powerful than others, so if you want to get the most out of the game’s gacha system, you’ll want tons of codes.
Anime Adventures is a tower defense anime game built inside Roblox, and you can earn gems to summon units by grinding through levels and completing daily missions. Codes can help you get even more gems, which you can spend on getting the best units in the game. New codes are released with every update, so if you see the prompt for a new update, do check back to see if there are any that you’ve not redeemed yet.
New Anime Adventures codes
When entering these codes, make sure you use the letters exactly as shown, as they are case-sensitive. There is no way of knowing when they expire until they do, but a good rule of thumb is that a new update means some codes will become invalid. With that in mind, here are all of the currently active Anime Adventures codes as of update 13.0.0:
- BILLION – 12 mythic world jumpers and 2,500 gems
- DRESSROSA – 250 gems
- ENTERTAINMENT – 500 gems
- HAPPYEASTER – 500 gems
- Cxrsed – one summon ticket
- FictioNTheFirst – one summon ticket
- SubToKelvingts – one summon ticket
- TOADBOIGAMING – one summon ticket
- KingLuffy – one summon ticket
- SubToBlamspot – one summon ticket
- subtomaokuma – one summon ticket
- noclypso – one summon ticket
Expired codes
Here are all of the previous codes that have since expired:
- GOLDEN
- GOLDENSHUTDOWN
- SINS2
- SINS
- UCHIHA
- VIGILANTE
- HERO
- CLOUD
- CHAINSAW
- NEWYEAR2023
- CHRISTMAS2022
- GRAVITY
- PORTALFIX
- UPDATEHYPE
- KARAKORA2
- KARAKORA
- CLOVER2
- HALLOWEEN
- CURSE2
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2
- CURSE
- FAIRY
- SERVERFIX
- HUNTER
- QUESTFIX
- HOLLOW
- MUGENTRAIN
- GHOUL
- FIRSTRAIDS
- DATAFIX
- MARINEFORD
- RELEASE
- CHALLENGEFIX
- GINYUFIX
- TWOMILLION
How to redeem Anime Adventures codes
Using Anime Adventures codes is easy. Load up Roblox and launch Anime Adventures. In the main hub, go to the area with the word ‘Codes’ and stand in the blue circle where the star is. This will load up the prompt for you to enter the code, so do so and click the Redeem button. You should now have redeemed the code and received your precious gems or whatever items and summons the code gets you.
