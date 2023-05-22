Anime Adventures codes May 2023

Are you searching for new Anime Adventures codes? If you’re just starting out trying to defend your base, you will want to summon the most powerful heroes and villains based on the most popular anime of all time, such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball, to stop the evil forces from storming your base. But, of course, some are more powerful than others, so if you want to get the most out of the game’s gacha system, you’ll want tons of codes.

Anime Adventures is a tower defense anime game built inside Roblox, and you can earn gems to summon units by grinding through levels and completing daily missions. Codes can help you get even more gems, which you can spend on getting the best units in the game. New codes are released with every update, so if you see the prompt for a new update, do check back to see if there are any that you’ve not redeemed yet.

New Anime Adventures codes

When entering these codes, make sure you use the letters exactly as shown, as they are case-sensitive. There is no way of knowing when they expire until they do, but a good rule of thumb is that a new update means some codes will become invalid. With that in mind, here are all of the currently active Anime Adventures codes as of update 13.0.0:

BILLION – 12 mythic world jumpers and 2,500 gems

– 12 mythic world jumpers and 2,500 gems DRESSROSA – 250 gems

– 250 gems ENTERTAINMENT – 500 gems

– 500 gems HAPPYEASTER – 500 gems

– 500 gems Cxrsed – one summon ticket

– one summon ticket FictioNTheFirst – one summon ticket

– one summon ticket SubToKelvingts – one summon ticket

– one summon ticket TOADBOIGAMING – one summon ticket

– one summon ticket KingLuffy – one summon ticket

– one summon ticket SubToBlamspot – one summon ticket

– one summon ticket subtomaokuma – one summon ticket

– one summon ticket noclypso – one summon ticket

Expired codes

Here are all of the previous codes that have since expired:

GOLDEN

GOLDENSHUTDOWN

SINS2

SINS

UCHIHA

VIGILANTE

HERO

CLOUD

CHAINSAW

NEWYEAR2023

CHRISTMAS2022

GRAVITY

PORTALFIX

UPDATEHYPE

KARAKORA2

KARAKORA

CLOVER2

HALLOWEEN

CURSE2

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2

CURSE

FAIRY

SERVERFIX

HUNTER

QUESTFIX

HOLLOW

MUGENTRAIN

GHOUL

FIRSTRAIDS

DATAFIX

MARINEFORD

RELEASE

CHALLENGEFIX

GINYUFIX

TWOMILLION

How to redeem Anime Adventures codes

Using Anime Adventures codes is easy. Load up Roblox and launch Anime Adventures. In the main hub, go to the area with the word ‘Codes’ and stand in the blue circle where the star is. This will load up the prompt for you to enter the code, so do so and click the Redeem button. You should now have redeemed the code and received your precious gems or whatever items and summons the code gets you.

With those Anime Adventures codes to hand, you should now stand a better chance at surviving even the trickiest of waves the tower defense game has to throw at you. There are plenty of other games in Roblox, so feel free to redeem all the Project Mugestu codes, Shinobi Life 2 codes, and Midnight Sun codes if you love anime characters. We also have Punch Wall codes and Coal Miner Tycoon 2 codes if you want something a little different.