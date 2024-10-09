Anker launches massive Amazon Prime Day sale with discounts up to 52%

USB-C cables and battery chargers might not be the most exciting tech upgrade but they’re an essential part of our lives and right now you can make huge savings on guaranteed quality products thanks to this wide-ranging Anker Amazon Prime Day sale. With big savings also to be found on battery packs, USB power adapters, and power banks, now is the time to upgrade your portable power performance.

While plenty of the top Amazon Prime Day deals are for more expensive products, like this 49-inch Samsung gaming monitor deal or this WD and Samsung SSD deal, the Anker savings here are much more modest in terms of total value, but you’re still netting discounts of up to 52%. Plus, you’re getting yourself some essential gear without the risk of opting for a no-name Amazon discount brand.

First among the range of Anker Prime deals is up to 35% off high quality Anker USB-C cables. The biggest saving is on this two-pack of 3ft USB-A to USB-C cables that can deliver 15W charging and USB 2.0 speeds for just $12.98. For more powerful applications there’s also this 240W-capable, 6ft, USB-C to USB-C cable that’s down 20% from $34.99 to $27.99.

If you have two devices to charge you can even grab a 4ft, 2-in-1 cable that can split one USB-C connection to charge two USB-C devices at a total rate of 140W. It’s also only USB 2.0 speed for data but if you’re just after a reliable charging cable, it’s an interesting option.

When it comes to chargers, you can save a massive 41% off this Anker Prime 100W triple-port charger with two USB-C and one USB-A port. For even more power there’s this 250W combined power charger with a single 140W port, a 65W port and a 45W port. It even has a dial on the side to tweak the charging rate, and right now it has a 30% discount.

If you’re after a mobile power bank, Anker also has several deals to delight you, too. The biggest saving is a 39% drop in the price of this small 9,600mAh unit that also doubles as an AC power adapter, with a display indicating its status, two USB-C ports, and up to 65W charging.

A more portable option is the Anker MagGo Power Bank that you can find here, which is a 10,000mAh model that will charge most smartphones nearly twice and can provide Apple MagSafe compatible charging at up to 15W – enough to charge an iPhone 15 to 50% in under an hour.

More savings can be found on desktop and portable laptop docks, with this Anker Prime Docking station providing 160W laptop charging along with loads of USB ports, HDMI output, an Ethernet port and more. It’s discounted by 20% at the moment putting it at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

For a more portable option, there’s the Anker 553 USB-C Hub that you can find here which provides 8-in-1 connectivity for your laptop including HDMI, Ethernet, SD, and USB. It has a 26% saving right now.

Finally, for those needing some serious mobile power, the biggest saving of all that Anker is offering today is on its portable power stations. The Anker Solix C1000 has a huge 52% price drop from $999.99 to $499.99. These sorts of units are meant more for camping and other off-grid living than home PC use but they’re mighty useful to have around and this is an amazing discount.

