Anno 1800 is running another free weekend, 50% discount

The historical strategy game Anno 1800 is currently free for the weekend, and if you play it, you can get the full version for a rather large discount.

The free period began on February 25, running through to Monday, March 1, at 20:00 local time (meaning everyone has until eight in the evening to play it), during which you can play it to your heart’s content. To take advantage of this demo, all you’ve to do is go to this link, and either sign in to your Ubisoft Connect account, or sign up for one, and away you go. Afterwards, you can then buy the full game for 50% off, meaning $30 instead of $60, or one of the special editions, which are still reduced, but for slightly less amounts.

Best of all, any progress you make during your free days can be carried over, letting you seamlessly continue your expansion in the industrial revolution. Anno 1800 released in 2019 from developer Blue Byte, and our reviewer Robert Zak found it charming, if a little shallow, in his review. Several DLCs later, it’s become considerably greater, regularly running free periods all the while to bring in new players.

You can check out a short trailer below:

Don’t forget to tell your friends that our free weekend has begun! Now you have THE opportunity to download Anno 1800 for free and start a new adventure with your friends! Follow the link for more information: https://t.co/ROOHtgT5KK pic.twitter.com/n01lIlytbB — Anno 1800 (@ANNO_EN) February 26, 2021

Yet more DLC is on the way, in Anno 1800 Season 3. We have an Anno 1800 tips guide, as well as an Anno 1800 mods guide, to get you well on your way.