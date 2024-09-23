The retro FPS boom doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Over the years, fans of fast-paced, no-frills shooting games have been well served by everything from Dusk and Prodeus to Cultic and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun. These games hardly represent the end of the trend in throwback game design. Earlier today, for instance, a new, Half-Life and Quake-inspired, horror-tinged FPS called Anomalous launched after years of work by its lone developer and a period of time spent in Early Access on Steam.

Anomalous comes from solo creator Byron Dunwoody, who has spent the last four years on the FPS game. Set in the grimy and heavily industrialized fictional city of Kosolov, Anomalous sees the player fighting against the forces of an authoritarian government attempting to further control its population through grotesque experiments. As a result of this set-up, the game is populated with a wide array of freakish, biomechanical enemies.

Its V.1.00 launch sees the game leaving Early Access with a variety of updates, such as redesigned missions and map layouts, a new final boss, as well as changes to everything from the soundtrack to enemy AI and its weapons’ damage output. In a post detailing these changes, Dunwoody notes that he still has “a few visual enhancements for characters” and updates to the game’s fiction in the works and that he may also revisit the game’s eighth level in the future, too.

Anomalous is out on Steam right now. Grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, you can find more gruesome creatures through our favorite horror games and more picks from the past with our top old games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.