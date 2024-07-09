Alien Isolation meets Frostpunk in grim strategy game Anoxia Station

When Frostpunk came out back in 2018, it offered a uniquely grim take on the usual strategy game formula. Similar to the pulpier They Are Billions, Frostpunk brings a level of horror to the genre, lending a sense of desperation to its building and management systems. While we wait for its sequel, Frostpunk 2, to launch later this year, another game that leans into its potent mix of fear and strategy has just been announced: Anoxia Station.

Anoxia Station is a single player, turn-based strategy game that takes place in an alternate history version of the late Cold War era where the planet is in a state of collapse. The player guides an international team of experts from nations like the United States, Japan, the Soviet Union, and East Germany as they head deep into the Earth to explore a mysterious mining station that’s been left abandoned in a politically neutral and demilitarized region.

These ‘Terranauts’ must try to survive the threats presented by the subterranean world, whether that comes in the form of the oversized fauna shown in Anoxia Station’s trailer or the dangers presented by trying to extract resources in an inhospitable natural environment. The game’s YouTube trailer description notes that the international nature of the player’s team will play an important role, with playthroughs changing in response to how the group seeks to fulfill “their secret goals.”

Anoxia Station is set to launch sometime in 2025. You can find out more about it on its Steam page right here.

