This AOC gaming laptop has an incredible 62% off, but there’s a catch

Looking for a powerful yet affordable gaming laptop? This AOC laptop on Amazon might be the perfect choice. It’s currently discounted by a massive 62% off, bringing the price down by a huge $1050. You can save even more with a $105 discount voucher at checkout.

For anyone looking for a lower-cost laptop that boasts competitive performance without breaking the bank, the AOC gaming laptop, which comes with a bright, bold backlit keyboard that changes color, is a great option, especially for newer gamers or users looking for one of the best budget laptops for more general use.

The 16.1-inch full HD screen is big enough for a range of tasks and offers a high-definition display for clarity. It also comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, ensuring that performance is boosted and startup times are quick. And, should you require additional memory and storage, you’ll be pleased to know that the dual-channel DDR4 can support upgrades up to 64GB, while the SSD can be upgraded up to 2TB.

I hate a laptop that lacks ports. Luckily, the AOC gaming laptop is outfitted with a wide range of ports, including two USB ports, HDMI, a full-function Type-C, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a TF card slot, and a Type-C DC jack.

So, what’s the catch? While this sounds like a great deal, after a little digging we’ve noticed that the AOC gaming laptop appears to be a rebranded version of the AceMagic AX16 Pro AMD Ryzen 7 5700U laptop, which is priced at $569. This laptop, which has a one-year warranty, comes preloaded with Windows 11 and has a 58.38Wh battery that provides up to eight hours of battery life.

There’s no doubt that this is a good laptop for the price, but we do think it might be somewhat of a stretch to label it as a ‘gaming laptop’. While you can game on it, it lacks certain features, such as a discrete GPU, which is a real necessity for advanced gaming and the best games for laptops. For casual gamers on a tight budget, this AOC laptop remains a great buy.