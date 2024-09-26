Everyone loves The Sims, right? But while the Simlish language has thrown up some bizarre and frankly disturbing sounds in the past, that’s about as nerve-wracking as the series ever got (unless you managed to set your house on fire, that is). Well, for those who like the idea of confining themselves in a digital room and letting things get a little out of control, Apartment Story might be the step up from The Sims you’ve been waiting for.

Apartment Story is the new game from indie developer Blue Rider Interactive, and while it’s billed as a third-person thriller, I just can’t shake the idea that this new PC game is a darker version of The Sims, with bigger consequences and 100% more guns.

So, here’s the story. You play as Arthur, a 27-year-old just trying to live his life. But when his former roommate Diane shows up, and his shady friend Blondey enters the picture, things take a turn for the worse, as the discovery of a gun in the apartment has everyone on edge. Largely framed as a simulation game, Apartment Story sees you steering Arthur through an escalating crisis by taking control of his life; from the little things like going to the bathroom or shaving, to how he interacts with those involved in the mounting drama.

As you can see from the launch trailer, sharp, realistic visuals were not the goal with Apartment Story. No, the developer instead wanted to emulate some of the best old games around and go for a more pixelated, atmospheric, PS2-inspired vibe.

While you may get to take over Arthur’s life, the beauty of this one is that it’s not out to consume your every waking moment like The Sims could so devilishly do. It’s limited to a feature-length format, meaning you can complete a run in a couple of hours, which sounds like a great, intense way to wile away an evening to me.

You can add Apartment Story to your collection for $7 /£6 on Steam as of Thursday September 26, 2024. The game is also Steam Deck compatible.

