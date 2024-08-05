For what feels like an age, aim assist has been one of the most hotly-debated topics for PC Apex Legends players. It has long been perceived that those using a controller – whether that be on a console or on a PC – gives you a serious advantage over those using mouse and keyboard. Well, it seems like Respawn is finally set to agree, as Apex Legends Season 22 will include a significant nerf to aim assist for those using a controller in lobbies where there are also PC players.

Apex Legends Season 22 is one of its biggest updates for a long while – there’s a new, neon-soaked map, a ludicrous amount of balance changes to weapons and Legends, and a new mechanic called Revival that will give you more chances at getting back into the action. Tucked away among the thousands of words of patch notes, though, is confirmation that the battle royale game is changing how aim assist will work for controller players in certain situations, all in the name of fairness.

For controller players on PC, your aim assist strength has been reduced by a sizeable 25%. For console players who are matchmade into PC lobbies via crossplay, your aim assist strength will go down by 22% when in performance mode and 18% when you’re not. Respawn does clarify though that aim assist will stay at pre-Season 22 levels if you’re playing in just a console lobby (I can imagine quite a lot of controller users will reach for their crossplay settings now).

In an accompanying note from Respawn, it admits that while aim assist is a crucial accessibility tool that isn’t going anywhere, its potency has been far too strong, which led to mouse and keyboard players being at a disadvantage.

“Experiential stories from all types of players tracks with the data we’re seeing when it comes to encounter win rate between different peripherals. Apex Legends is a competitive shooter, and simply put, aim assist is too strong. Aim assist will never be removed as it’s a critical accessibility feature. Console lobbies remain unaffected; this only impacts players on controllers in PC lobbies (our most competitive ecosystem). This change doesn’t solve the intricacies of all aim assist hot topics, but it should help level the playing ground.”

Given that Apex’s PC player count has been struggling recently, this is a huge win for a lot of PC players who may now return if they know gunfights will be more fair. It’ll be interesting to see how controller players find things once Season 22 kicks off, and see if my suspicion of console players turning off crossplay becomes reality (and an issue for matchmaking).

In other aim-related news, Respawn has decided that it will also be completely removing Aim Flinch from all weapons and the vast majority of abilities. Why? “Let’s be honest, no one really had love for aim flinch,” it says in the patch notes. Fair enough.

These aim assist and flinch changes will arrive when Apex Legends Season 22 kicks off on Tuesday, August 6.

Of course, Apex isn’t the only game out there for those looking for some competitive action. Check out our recommendations for the best FPS games and multiplayer games for more excellent titles.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.