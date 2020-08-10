Apex Legends Rampart: everything we know about the new legend

It’s confirmed, Rampart is Apex Legends’ new Legend and she looks awesome. Voiced by Anjali Bhimani, the actress behind Overwatch’s Symmetra, this modder is the next Apex Legends character coming to the battle royale game.

Following the incredible success of adding Loba into the game, Respawn is ready to wow players once again with another Legend. We don’t know all that much about the modder just yet, but her trailer is chaotic and she looks like she’s a perfect fit with the current crew.

Respawn hasn’t given much away about her origins either, with just a little intro on the official website which says, “An expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs, Rampart talks big and has the ballistics to back it up”. How intimidating. We’ll know more about Rampart soon enough, but here is everything we know about her right now.

Apex Rampart release date

The Apex Legends Rampart release date is August 18. This will coincide with the release of Apex Legends Season 6 which has been named as Boosted. Rampart isn’t the only new thing to arrive in the battle royale though, as crafting is making its way into the game too.

What are Rampart’s abilities?

As of right now, we don’t know much about Rampart’s abilities yet. We do know that she’ll be arriving with Sheila, a machine gun she has modded, so maybe that’s a good indication of her ultimate ability. Another possibility is that the legend will have special interactions with a new feature of the game, crafting.

According to the Respawn website, crafting is coming to the game the same day as Rampart is arriving, and as she’s a modder, there is a good chance that she’ll be able to use these new materials in special ways. All that we know about crafting right now is if you “don’t like your gear? Collect materials around the map and build something better!”. It sounds like Ubisoft’s battle royale Hyper Scape guns system but a great way to reevaluate Apex Legends weapons.

Rampart Trailer

Rampart was revealed to us in an awesome backwards trailer. Chaos surrounds all our favourite Legends as they battle an unseen foe, and in the middle of the smoke and gunfights, you can see the modder having a whale of a time.

This trailer focuses quite a lot on Sheila, the minigun, going inside the weapon and Rampart saying “Sheila and I are ready to dance”, implying that the gun is very much accompanying the Legend in her future fights.

Until the Apex Rampart release date, we’ll all just have to play with our old toys.