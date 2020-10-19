Apex Legends datamine uncovers a potential Arena Mode

An Apex Legends Arena Mode could be in the works. That’s according to a recent datamine by Twitter user Shrugtal (cheers, Comic Book). Basically, they’ve spotted some new code in Apex Legends’ 6.1 patch that supports UI slots on the game’s ‘Play’ menu for what might well be an Arena Mode of some description.

“Wondering if they’re planning to transfer the Flashpoint-style healing into a smaller arena-sized squads mode. Would greatly help warming up and training for Apex,” said Shrugtal in their original tweet, which also features a screenshot of the uncovered code. You can check it out in full below.

The dataminer went on to share some fun theories regarding the potential return of Skull Town, a fan-favourite area of Kings Canyon. “They did mention wanting to bring Skull Town back. Maybe this is the solution, for example, a Skull Town-only map with a handful of Squads?”. Again, this is all purely speculation at this stage – so, please, don’t get your hopes up just yet. Or do, but don’t say we didn’t warn you!

They did mention wanting to bring Skull Town back. Maybe this is the solution, for example a “Skull Town-only” map with a handful of Squads? — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 12, 2020

In the meantime, there’s plenty to keep you busy until official word arrives, such as the Apex Legends ‘A Wee Experiment’ questline, which we just so happen to have a handy guide for.

Plus, if you’re curious to learn more about Apex Legends’ Season 7 character, Horizon, we’ve compiled everything we know so far about the eccentric Scottish scientist, including her abilities and potential release date.