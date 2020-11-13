Apex Legends turns on double XP after more battle pass issues

Apex Legends Season 7 is here, and with it, a whole new battle pass – one that’s been causing a lot of issues. After widespread complaints from the community that the battle pass was too slow and grindy, developer Respawn has deployed an array of fixes. In turn, those quick fixes have caused more issues, and we’re getting double XP for the next week in an effort to help correct the problem.

Players found that their battle pass XP and stars were reset alongside the weekly update, which Respawn says was not supposed to happen. A new update has fixed the progress bug, and double XP will be activated until next week’s update, which should give everyone a chance to quickly catch back up on any lost progress.

“In a perfect world we wouldn’t have to fix it at all,” community director Ryan Rigney says on Reddit, “but pretty sure it’s a result of us pushing out OTHER BP fixes/changes quickly.” Those changes include things like dropping the experience required for stars, and broadly reducing the difficulty of battle pass challenges.

The update also doubles the damage rates for the third, fourth, and fifth rings, so you’re looking at a deadlier circle in the late game.

