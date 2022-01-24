Apex Legends: Defiance brings Mad Maggie, a 9v9 LTM, and a revamped Olympus

Apex Legends: Defiance is the official name for season 12, as developer Respawn and publisher EA have confirmed in a new teaser trailer. The new legend is Mad Maggie (no surprise if you’ve been following the leaks), and today the devs have also confirmed a new LTM and some changes for Olympus as part of the new season.

After her earlier cameo appearances, Mad Maggie is officially becoming a playable character in season 12. Some dataminers believe that the new legend is connected to an early leaked character with abilities like a shotgun kick, a flashbang, and a concussive charge. But those leaks are old enough that even if these abilities were intended for Maggie, they could’ve changed by now. (She breaks off her own tooth and spits it in someone’s eye in the teaser trailer, so hey, that’d be a pretty cool ability, too.)

A new LTM called Control will also debut this season. As the official site explains: “For the first 3 weeks of Defiance, see whether you can handle the madness in the new Control mode. Select your loadout and drop in to a 9v9 experience where teams battle to hold control points with infinite respawn.”

The site also confirms that “something’s different” about Olympus this season, gently confirming that we’re seeing some sort of Olympus map update this time around.

A press release confirms the Apex Legends season 12 release date for February 8.