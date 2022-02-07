Apex Legends Season 12 release time not quite confirmed

Apex Legends: Defiance – the official name of Season 12 – is out tomorrow, and while we basically know when it’s out, the developers haven’t officially confirmed that information just yet. That said, it’s a pretty safe assumption that the Apex Legends Season 12 release time will land at the same moment as all the seasons that have come before, so if you’ve forgotten those details, we’re here to help.

Based on previous season release times, Apex Legends: Defiance should go live on February 8 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT. If we see a developer tweet something to the contrary, we’ll update, but for now you’re safe to expect the update to land at that time.

The Apex Legends Season 12 release date will bring us a new legend with Mad Maggie, as well as a new ranked system and a “sabotaged” version of Olympus. We’re also getting a new 9v9 mode called Control, a series of login bonuses, and an array of balance changes, though we won’t know full details on the latter until the patch notes arrive.

Then, of course, there’s also the battle pass. You can check out the trailer for that below.

