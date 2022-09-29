Apex Legends event Fight or Fright brings Halloween to the FPS game

Apex Legends event Fight or Fright is returning for a month-long Halloween celebration in one of the best battle royale games on PC. While it didn’t make an appearance in 2021, where it was replaced by Monsters Within, Fight or Fright is back for its third year. It brings with it a whole host of spooky Apex Legends skins and several rotating Apex Legends limited-time modes including the hugely popular new Gun Run mode, introduced during the Beast of Prey event, the nightmarish Shadow Royale, and fan favourite Control.

Apex Legends Fight or Fright is live October 4 – November 1. Each week will feature a featured LTM for players to take part in, along with a selection of unique skins and bundles for sale. There are also a set number of skins and bundles on offer throughout the whole duration of the event – Inner Demon (Ash), Bladed Wanderer (Seer), Steampunk Speedster (Octane), Static Spike (Wattson), Deadly Teddy (Revenant), So Serious (Caustic), and two weapon charms – Hugs Please and Trick-Or-Treat.

Three limited-time modes will be available during the event. Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark is a special take on Trios that sees any killed Legend respawning in a zombie-like ‘Shadow form’ – this allows them to run on walls, double jump, revive allies, and deliver extra melee damage. Shadows will endlessly respawn until their entire squad is eliminated. Also joining are fan favourite Control, which sees teams fighting to hold down three capture points, and Gun Run, where teams must earn kills with a wide variety of cycling weapons until they finally securing the victory with a throwing knife takedown.

Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 schedule

The full schedule for the Fight or Fright event is as follows:

Week 1: October 4-11

LTM: Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark map.

Wraith – Nothing Phases Me bundle, Voidwalker bundle, Acrobat emote, Into the Light finisher, Wraith’s Wrath bundle, Leap of Wraith bundle.

Week 2: October 11-18

Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East maps.

Pathfinder – Just the Facts bundle, Memoir Noir bundle, Old Bot, New Trick emote, Iron Haymaker finisher, Best Friend bundle, Our Powers Combined bundle.

Week 3: October 18-25

Control on Lava Siphon, Barometer, and Labs After Dark maps.

Returning Halloween skin bundles.

Week 4: October 25 – November 1

Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark map.

Returning Halloween skin bundles.

Weeks 3 and 4 will see a range of returning Halloween skins for sale – Emerald Enchantress (Wraith), Wicked Harvest (Bloodhound), Sweet Dreams (Caustic), Dread Navigator (Bloodhound), Hunter Within (Bloodhound), Out For Blood (Seer), Midnight Cipher (Crypto), Old Town (Mirage), Blood and Plunder (Mad Maggie), Born in Blood (Gibraltar), Necro Nightmare (Revenant), Synthesis Chamber (Caustic,) La Catrina (Bangalore), Dread Captain (Fuse), and Muerte Rapida (Octane).

If you’re jumping in for the event, be sure to check our Apex Legends tier list for the best Legends in the current meta and our pick of the best guns in Apex Legends season 14 so you know what to grab. We’ve also got all the important information about the upcoming Apex Legends season 15 release date and more.