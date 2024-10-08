Following new regulations in South Korea, Respawn Entertainment has revealed the exact odds of pulling various Apex Legends cosmetics from Apex Packs, and it’s rather illuminating. While the odds will not be changing from what players have been experiencing over recent months and years, the biggest takeaway from this new, precise data is just how slim your chances of getting Heirlooms, Apex’s most desirable items, really are.

For the most die-hard (or incredibly fortunate) Apex Legends players, Heirlooms are the ultimate way to peacock in the battle royale game. The incredibly rare cosmetic items require lots of time, money, luck, or a combination of the three to get, as Heirloom Shards (the currency needed to craft them in-game) can only come from earned or bought Apex Packs. While you are guaranteed to bag Heirloom Shards after opening your 500th pack in a row without getting them, it’s one hell of a grind (or a severe emptying of one’s wallet) to reach that point.

With South Korea now requiring videogames to show more detailed drop rates and odds for any randomized or lootbox-style mechanics, Apex has decided to make them visible for all players around the world.

While we previously knew that the chances of pulling an Heirloom Shard was less than 1%, we now have an exact (and microscopic) percentage from Respawn. The studio reveals that the drop rate for Heirloom Shards from packs in Apex Legends is just 0.045%.

There’s also lots of new minimum drop rate data for every type and rarity of item in the game, but the figures here are a little less straightforward. These odds are tied to each possible individual item of that type you could get on your individual account, so not only will it change over time as new items are added, but it’s also variable because Apex Packs do not serve up duplicate items. So, for those that already have lots of cosmetics unlocked, the minimum drop rates that have just been posted to Apex’s FAQ page won’t be reflective of your actual rates.

Will these revelations around drop rates put off those that are usually willing to chase those super rare Heirlooms? No, they probably won’t. But it’s still interesting to see the precise numbers and see Respawn open the lid a little wider about how its Apex Packs and cosmetics work – even if its hand was somewhat forced by regulators.

Alongside Apex Legends, here are some other excellent FPS games and competitive multiplayer games you can dive into right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.