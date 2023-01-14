Apex Legends Horizon nerf reverted, for now

An apparent Apex Legends Horizon nerf in patch 15.1 that affected the legend’s accuracy while using her Gravity Lift has been reverted by Respawn Entertainment, who say the change was inadvertent. However, senior producer Josh Medina implies that the tweak may still be coming further down the line. The battle royale game from the creators of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall is currently in the final weeks of Apex Legends season 15.

Horizon has been an incredibly popular season 15, ranking highly among Apex Legends pick rates. In particular, she’s gained notoriety for her use by higher-ranked players such as predator and masters competitors while playing in public lobbies that feature a wider mix of skill levels. The combination of her Gravity Lift tactical ability, which launches players into the air, with her Spacewalk passive, increasing her midair movement speed, makes her one of the most dangerously mobile characters in the right hands.

However, as part of patch 15.1, it appeared that accuracy while shooting from the Gravity Lift had been lowered. While this was indeed the case, it seems to have been an accidental inclusion and has since been reverted in a hotfix. “A quick note to our Apex dearies before you launch into the weekend,” a tweet from Respawn reads, “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update. We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.”

Some players have been expressing surprise at this about-face, given Horizon’s perceived strength at the moment. However, the story doesn’t end there, as Apex Legends senior producer Josh Medina implies the nerf may have been intentional – but perhaps arrived a little early. “Sometimes things escape that aren’t fully ready for prime time,” Medina remarks, “especially with ALGS coming up.” He adds a cheeky winking kiss-face for emphasis.

ALGS, or the Apex Legends Global Series, is EA’s official tournament circuit. The 2023 ALGS Split 1 playoffs take place February 2-5, so it seems likely that Respawn wants to hold the change until after this event has taken place so as not to cause any dramatic meta shifts right before a major competitive tournament. It’s also possible that the specifics of the nerf aren’t actually finalised and that it simply slipped through from testing.

Whatever the reason, Horizon mains should probably make the most of the current state of affairs while they can, as it seems there may be trouble on the wind. Regardless of what happens, Dr Somers is still one of the most fun Apex Legends characters to play, so it’ll take more than a single nerf to get me to put her down.

