Apex Legends level cap finally increases once more in Season 14

Those who have been playing Apex Legends since launch will remember that the game’s initial level cap was only 100. When dedicated players quickly reached that goal, Respawn raised the cap to 500, later on in year one. And now, those same longtime players will be happy to know that the level cap is finally increasing once more by adding a prestige-like system.

This information comes from Respawn’s Experience Design Director, Aaron Rutledge, as he explained the changes during a Season 14 press event. The update will increase the current cap by looping through levels one to 500 three additional times, meaning that the level cap will, essentially, become 2000. Reaching 500 once will loop players back around to level one to start the process again, much like prestige systems in other FPS games.

Unlike the previous level 500 cap, this new one allows layers to earn an additional 345 Apex Packs by going through natural account progression, bringing the total up to 544. This guarantees an Heirloom, since opening 500 packs will automatically result in Heirloom Shard drops for those unlucky enough to open that many packs without seeing the elusive red glow.

“I think a lot of players will be excited to finally be rewarded for the time they put in and get that Heirloom,” Rutledge said.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe

The cap increase feels even more significant when you realize that the initial cap only allowed players to earn 50 Apex Packs, and the 500 cap allowed players to earn about 200. Previously, the only way to obtain an Heirloom was to own all of the cosmetics in Collection Events, or simply purchase enough Apex Packs to either get extremely lucky or hit the Heirloom pity.

Whether you decide to aim for that new level cap or not, be sure to read up on all the details we have for Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted, including everything we know so far about the new Legend, Vantage, and her little bat companion.