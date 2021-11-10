Apex Legends gets new streetwear skins in Market event

Apex Legends’ new season only launched last week, but we’ve now got a mini-event stuffed with new skins to tempt us into giving our favourite Legends a new look. Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with Market to release some new streetwear duds for a few of Apex Legend’s characters.

This time around, you’ve got the choice of Ringside Wraith, Night Crawler Mirage, Sundown Desperado Bloodhound, and Mic Check Lifeline. Each skin is available until November 23 for 1,800 Apex Coins each. Respawn is also offering some limited-time bundles if you fancy nabbing all four skins at a discount.

Respawn also gave Apex Legends a post-Escape balance pass last week. The devs have decreased the Triple Take’s headshot multiplier, the EVA-8 does less damage now, and the G7 Scout can do more headshot damage and hold more ammo. The Double Tap hop-up has also been removed from crafting, and the devs have covered some holes that led players to fall through the map and to their death. Whoops.

Here are the new Market skins, if you’re curious:

The Market is open. Pick them up in-game from now until Nov 23 and grab something for yourself on the Market store today at 11 am PT 🔥 📃: https://t.co/31ncaFTp8D pic.twitter.com/Ls8xdtgsX6 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 9, 2021

