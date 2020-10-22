Apex Legends Season 7 brings buffs for Mirage

Mirage, a legend in Apex Legends

A trickster can only play their hand so many times before everyone cottons on to the ruse. The problem is exacerbated when those you’re trying to convince or confuse are out to kill you. This is the unfortunate situation that Apex Legends’ Mirage has found himself in.

His abilities, which largely revolve around the use of decoys, prove largely ineffective on experienced players, and so Respawn has been hard at work trying to find ways of buffing his powers without turning them into a right pain to deal with.

Over on Reddit, in response to a player’s suggestion on how to improve Mirage’s abilities, Respawn senior game designer Daniel Klein said, “Decoys firing blanks is the nuclear option. I have no doubt that it would be effective and powerful, but the amount of damage it would do to combat readability and just sheer confusion scares me. I’m trying something different for 7.0 (which also has some combat readability issues, but IMO not as bad as having the decoys fire blanks). Let’s see how it goes.”

Season 6’s end date was recently brought forward by a week to November 4, which is likely to be when Season 7 will kick off. For poor Mirage, the next season – and his promising buffs – can’t come soon enough.

Mirage and his mirage, from the Apex Legends Tier list

While you await official confirmation, we’ve just put out a handy Apex Legends weapons tier list and collated everything we know so far about the game’s latest character, Scottish scientist Horizon. Plus, a recent datamine uncovered what could well be an Apex Legends Arena Mode. The FPS game’s Halloween event, Fight or Fright, runs from today until November 3.

Cameron Bald

Staff writer

Published:

The Witcher 3, Hades, and Sekiro are Cameron's bag, but he loves the littlest of indie games, too. He was Pocket Gamer's News Editor before joining us here at Network N.

Read More
Apex Legends characters guide
Apex Legends skins
Apex Legends map guide

Promoted

Follow us on Steam News Hub

Follow us on Steam News Hub

New MMORPGs 2020: new and upcoming MMOs worth playing

New MMORPGs 2020: new and upcoming MMOs worth playing

Play like the pros with OMEN

Play like the pros with OMEN

About Powered by Network-N