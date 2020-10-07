Apex Legends’ Pathfinder got buffed, but now he can’t see

Respawn Entertainment revealed a bevvy of changes for Apex Legends‘ cast of combatants earlier this week. There was some cause for joy for Pathfinder mains as the rambunctious robot received a buff. As soon as players started swinging into games, though, they came across an annoying bug that left them partially unsighted.

The bug can occur if you use Pathfinder’s grappling hook as it leaves a chunk of his character model on screen. Players have noted online that you can get rid of it by vaulting over any object, so you’re not entirely stuffed if it happens. If you’re lunging into a fight, though, you might, eh, become stuffed by the other team.

On the bright side, Respawn should fix it soon, and you’ll have your newly buffed Pathfinder back. Respawn changed his grapple cooldown to be reflective of the distance you travelled. So, you won’t have to wait the full 35 seconds if you merely hopped onto a nearby ledge. It’s also handy as you won’t feel as punished for messing up your grapple.

Respawn also says it got the inspiration for the change from a commenter on Reddit, which is neat.

What’s not neat, however, is that Wraith’s weeby, Naruto run is gone. No longer can we run into battle, arms behind our bodies like our favourite anime character – sob. Respawn says the change comes at the expense of nerfing her abilities further.

You can read the full patch notes on the game’s website if you missed them. If you’re looking for other ways to improve your game, then our Apex Legends characters guide may be of some service.