Apex Legends Ranked RP is broken, but Respawn is working on it

With Apex Legends Ranked currently broken for many players of the battle royale game, developer Respawn has promised it will fix the RP issues plaguing end-of-match rewards. If you’ve been noticing RP rewards greatly differing from what you expect in post-match reports, this issue is going to be resolved soon.

The promised fixes come as Respawn rolls out its Apex Legends Revelry update, which has seen multiple RP inaccuracies plague players on the score report screen. You might have seen a score adjustment of zero RP for a match or a massive negative RP reduction, and Respawn wants to fix it.

The patch notes for the Apex Legends Revelry update do note one change to Apex Legends Ranked in the FPS game: Ranked queue will now rotate through all maps in play, but it’s unclear what exactly has impacted Apex Legends RP rewards – maps don’t really feel like they’d be the problem here. Below is what the Apex Legends Ranked issue can look like.

Apex Legends Ranked fixes from Respawn

Respawn says it has been “working behind the scenes” on these Ranked fixes, with more to come soon.

You will no longer be inaccurately demoted.

Respawn is still working on a visual bug showing inaccurate RP loss.

Respawn is looking to make an exceptional, one-time RP restoration for players. More info on that soon!

If you’re enjoying the newest Apex Legends update but want to find people more aligned with your playstyle and schedule to drop in with, we’ve got just the thing for you with Teams.gg.

While you wait for this Apex Legends Ranked fix, though, we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of all the Apex Legends characters and their abilities, the best Apex Legends skins, and finally the current Apex Legends map as well.