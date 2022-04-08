Apex Legends Season 13 release date and details

Searching for more information about Apex Legends Season 13? Datamined leaks are fairly common in Apex Legends, and this season is no exception, as we already have a good idea about what may be coming to the battle royale game. There was a large Apex Legends leak back in March, showing off several legends at different stages of development – we hope to see most of these characters at some point over the next two years, although we still have to wait for them to be officially confirmed

We’ve also found leaks regarding a special type of loot bin in Apex Legends Season 13 which has the potential to drastically change the early game. In addition to some much needed buffs to balance our Apex Legends tier list, we might be introduced to Newcastle, a support legend who may be Bangalore’s brother. Out of all the leaked characters, Newcastle has the most complete move set and model which points to him arriving in the near future.

There’s also a strong chance that a new energy weapon is joining the arsenal of guns in Apex Legends, though it could be held back for a later season. Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 13, including rumours about Newcastle, the new energy weapon, and much more.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 13 RELEASE DATE

Apex Legends Season 13 is likely to begin on May 10. The current season of Apex Legends ends on May 10 – new seasons typically kick off immediately after the previous season ends.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 13 NEWCASTLE NEW LEGEND

The recent Apex Legends leak revealed Newcastle, a support legend with a range of defensive abilities. As with most leaks, we would take all of this information with a grain of salt, but this gameplay footage is so comprehensive that it’s highly convincing. There may be some last minute balance changes to do, but Newcastle looks like he’s ready to go.

There are some placeholder quirks in the reported footage, such as Newcastle using Mirage’s opening select screen pose, but we expect minor errors like this will be addressed before Season 13 drops. We have reason to believe Newcastle may be Bangalore’s brother – Jackson Williams was revealed back in early January in a Stories from the Outlands video.

The video focuses on Jackson’s IMC history, though we do know he’s presumed dead at some point in the future. Remember, this is Apex Legends – no one is officially dead until we see a body. Remember Mad Maggie? She plummeted to her death in the comics, only for her to join the Apex Games one year later. Finally, Jackson bears a physical resemblance to Newcastle, so there’s a strong chance these characters have more in common than we originally thought.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 13 BALANCE CHANGES

In terms of pick rate, Rampart is the least popular Legend to play across the board. Well known Apex Legend dataminer, Shrugtal, reported discovering a number of buffs for Rampart that haven’t been implemented just yet. These changes would drastically improve her Amped Cover structures by making them more durable and faster to deploy.

Rampart buffs for the Amped Cover in the files that didn't make the final cut and are currently not in-game: Initial building health: 40 -> 120

Upper arm shield extension delay: 0.25 -> 0.10

Front armor deploy duration: 0.5 -> 0.3

Placement delay: 0.5 -> 0.3 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 1, 2022

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 13 SMART LOOT BIN

Shrugtal has also found evidence of a Smart Loot Bin in the game files. This special loot bin analyses your equipment to provide you with items you might need. For example, if you’re holding an assault rifle without any attachments, the loot bin might provide you with weapon attachments. Depending on how many of these bins are deployed, this could potentially speed up the early game as players can build stronger loadouts within the opening minutes.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 13 NEW WEAPONS

The Apex Legends leak also gave us a glimpse of some of the new weapons coming to the game. The next weapon likely to join the game in Season 13 is the Nemesis, an energy assault rifle with an in-game model. By default, the Nemesis fires in bursts of three, but you can switch to fully automatic by dealing enough damage to enemies.

And that’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 13. If you haven’t caught up with Apex in a while, you might want to check out our Apex Legends weapons tier list to see which weapons you should aim to pick up on the battlefield. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best multiplayer games if you’re looking for something different to play.