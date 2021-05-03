Apex Legends: Legacy release time confirmed

The Apex Legends season 9 release time is upon us, and even if Respawn has given the old numbering convention, it seems the studio is sticking to the usual launch rollout. The devs have confirmed exactly when the Legacy update is going live, so you’ll know when to expect Valkyrie, the Bocek Bow, Arenas, and the updated Olympus.

Apex Legends: Legacy launches on May 4 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, as the devs have confirmed on Twitter. Today, Respawn has also provided a full look at the battle pass today, so you can decide whether you want to invest the time and money into all those cosmetics.

If you’ve missed the details heading into the Apex Legends season 9 release date, the most notable addition is the new Apex Legends Arenas mode, which brings a little bit of CS:GO flavour into the fight. As usual, you can also expect a new legend, and this one even brings a bit more Titanfall flair into Apex.

Check out the trailer for the battle pass below.

