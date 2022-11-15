Apex Legends character Seer finally gets heartbeat sensor nerfed

Apex Legends character Seer finally has his heartbeat sensor nerfed, making it easier to play against him as Catalyst, who has also gone through various reworks as the latest Apex Legends patch notes transform the Respawn FPS game.

The heartbeat sensor, one of Seer’s base skills, has been the bane of Catalyst players’ Apex existence. It’s not meant to work against her – Catalyst’s ult is supposed to negate Seer’s sensor – but until now, Seer players have been able to pick up Catalyst’s location and easily track her down, a massive source of frustration for mains of the defensive legend.

Thankfully, the latest Apex Legends patch changes this: Seer’s heartbeat sensor no longer goes through Catalyst’s ult. Catalyst’s finishers now look better than ever, too, thanks to a bug fix that makes sure the camera is now placed correctly for victims, rather than those sometimes buggy, janky angles we’ve seen before. If you pull off a spectacular finisher, your slain opponent will now be able to watch their own demise in all its glory.

And that’s not all the Catalyst love. Her ability audio has been tweaked to be less audible to nearby players, meaning you can deploy Piercing Spikes, Barricade, and Dark Veil without pricking up the ears of everyone around you. Seer also gets a major fix, insofar as being able to use survey beacons again; something that’s pretty handy since he’s, well, a recon legend. You can see the full Apex Legends patch notes below:

APEX LEGENDS PATCH NOTES NOVEMBER 14

Mark all replicator zones is available in dropship

Seer can use survey beacons again

Catalyst ability audio has been tweaked to be less noisy for those nearby

The camera is now correctly played for victims of Catalyst’s finishers

Seer’s passive heartbeat sensor no longer goes through Catalyst’s ult

On-screen effects now display the correct VFX on Switch

Resolved a freeze affecting some players on Broken Moon and other maps

