Respawn cancels single-player Apex Legends/Titanfall game

An announced game in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe has been cancelled at developer Respawn, according to a new report. Code-named Titanfall Legends, this new FPS game has gotten the axe after publisher Electronic Arts posted a disappointing financial outlook for the quarter and announced it was cancelling its Battlefield and Apex Legends mobile games as well.

According to a Bloomberg report, company management has told the 50 developers working on the cancelled game that they will try to find new positions for the developers within the company, and that anyone who can’t be placed will be given a severance package.

It’s likely that this is the same single-player Apex Legends FPS that Respawn was hiring for last summer, which it called “a developer’s dream playground with the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits.”

Respawn has another single-player FPS game presumably still in development, a few details of which became public in January 2022. At the time, Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb estimated that this game, which uses a new original intellectual property, will launch in 2024 at the earliest, but “probably 2025.”

The studio is currently preparing for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date, which it recently pushed back to the end of April for additional polish and optimisation.

Apex Legends is one of the best battle royale games out there, but we were keen for the chance to explore its colourful world in single-player. Perhaps in time, we will – and of course, we’ll always hold out hope for a Titanfall 3.