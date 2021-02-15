Here’s an Apple PowerMac converted into fully-fledged gaming PC

If you’re looking to make your new PC build unique, then instead of picking up a new case, why not go for a DIY solution, such as a PC stuffed inside a hollowed-out Xbox One? Redditor Teapowereddesigner has turned one of Apple’s PowerMac G5 cases from the early noughties into one of the best gaming PC builds around, and the finished product has a minimalist design that’s a far cry from the RGB-clad PC cases of today.

With the updated case now rocking one of the best graphics cards, the RTX 3070, alongside one of the best SSD for gaming and a watercooled CPU, it’s worlds apart from the single/dual-core PowerPC processor and graphics card with 64MB of VRAM – especially considering the RTX 3070 has 12,400% more memory at 8000MB.

They’ve also written up a full build log with pictures showing off the PC in all its glory, and there’s quite a bit of third party support for the case meaning you don’t have to endlessly hack away at it to make components fit. You can buy an ATX conversion kit that lets you easily mount all your standard PC parts, plus a front panel adaptor that lets you maintain the original front USBs and power button, helping this case maintain its sleeper look.

Of course, keeping the DVD drive would be a little outdated in 2021, so they’ve ripped that out and replaced it with a 3.5-inch USB 3.0 bay that still hides under the flap of the original disc drive.

Thanks to its sturdy aluminum construction and great support once converted into an ATX format, this PowerMac chassis is a viable PC case that could last you many upgrades to come. Setting you back around $100 to source the original PowerMac, then another $150 for the ATX conversion and front panel adaptor, there are cheaper options to consider, but if you want a minimalist PC case which is RGB-free, it’s a seriously tidy solution.