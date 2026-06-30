Pick up Arc Raiders for less than $25 on Fanatical ahead of its next big update

At launch, Arc Raiders took the world by storm, introducing millions of people to the once overwhelming extraction shooter genre. Embark's game tones down the brutal nature of extraction, while also adding a welcoming social aspect. Of course, you're still risking everything when heading to the surface, but players who are new to the genre are much more likely to progress than they are in the likes of Escape From Tarkov. Now, Arc Raiders is on sale at Fanatical, coming in at 30% off the original launch price.

Both the standard and deluxe versions of Arc Raiders are 30% off. You can pick up the basic version for $24.49 and the upgraded version for $36.39. The deluxe version is worth forking out for, as it gets you some cool cosmetics and some Raider Tokens to use on more stuff in-game. This is a cheaper way to get them than buying them from the game's store.

The Deluxe Edition's extra content is:

The Wanderer Set, including the following cosmetic items: Valente Outfit Pathfinder Backpack Blanket Roll Backpack Attachment



Character Cosmetic

Finger Gun Rapid Fire Emote

Cowboy Scrappy Body Type and Skin

2 400 Raider Tokens

Embark recently announced that they'll be slowing down the regularity of updates. Instead, they'll be pushing updates twice a year, each one being major. In October, expect to see big changes, including a new map and a load of new weapons to try out.

If you want to jump into the action ahead of the next big update, you can grab Arc Raiders for less than $25 on Fanatical. You won't regret it.