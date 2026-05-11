Arc Raiders is accidentally short-changing you on skill points, but a fix is incoming

Expeditions can be pretty gruelling affairs in Arc Raiders. Tasking you with collecting an ungodly amount of materials, weapons, and basic resources, you then have to get back Topside and deal as much damage as possible in the hopes of earning some extra skill points. It's dangerous work, but the reward for completing an expedition in the multiplayer game is absolutely worth it, unless something happens and you don't get the skill points you were supposed to.

Recently, some players have noticed that they didn't get the skill points they were supposed to. Getting shafted after a quick jaunt is one thing, but grinding hard for weeks and not getting the rewards you're owed is a real kick in the teeth. At the end of an Arc Raiders expedition comes a reset, meaning you'll be racing to regain the power level you had before everything went back to zero. Starting without the skill advantage you're due, therefore, could be a killer.

The team over at Embark has acknowledged the slip-up with a post in the Arc Raiders Discord: "We're aware of the missing skill points issue after completing the expedition. Our team is actively investigating and we'll keep you posted as soon as we have more information." A quick fix would be ideal, but it depends on just how widespread this issue is. We'll update this post if a fix comes through.

This hasn't been the only quirk of the latest expedition, as the actual method of acquiring skill points has also changed. It used to be that my stash value was the thing that counted towards these extra skill points, so hoarding and playing safe was the ideal method of play. This time around, however, it was damage dealt, turning every game in that last week into a free-for-all.

Firing indiscriminately at anything that moves isn't usually the way I go about things, but I will admit it was an interesting change of pace. Thankfully, I wasn't affected by the missing skill point snafu, but for those who were, rest assured that Embark will have a fix for you soon - hopefully it doesn't affect those first hours too much.