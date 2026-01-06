Arc Raiders has had offers for a movie adaptation, but Embark insists it must "be done in the right way"

Have you ever experienced a moment in a game that's made you think, "That could be a movie?" I'm not talking about a cutscene from The Last of Us or any of Sony's wannabe movie games, I mean when you're getting stuck into one of the best multiplayer games and pull off a trick that's worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster. If you immediately think of taking down a Matriarch in Arc Raiders, you're in luck: Patrick Soderlund, CEO of developer Embark Studios, says that he has received "many" offers to adapt the hit game into a movie or TV show.

Soderlund was speaking to GamesBeat's Dean Takahashi in an extended interview as they played a few rounds of Arc Raiders. Aside from knowing every nook and cranny in the game, Soderlund dropped some huge news about the game's matchmaking, the development process, and indeed the offers for a TV adaptation.

While the former point has confirmed something that fans have theorized for some time, and the Embark story has been told countless times, including here at PCGamesN as well as the studio's own documentary series, the movie news is fresh and exciting.

"I can't tell you how many companies have reached out wanting to make a TV series and movie out of this IP," Soderlund says while looting an abandoned building. "We don't mind doing that, it would be fun, but it needs to be done in the right way.

"I hope that we will do that, and I think that the IP fits quite well with something like that."

However, Soderlund confirms that, while Embark has writers on its staff, none are working on TV or movie adaptations at present.

In true Arc Raiders fashion, the video shows the trio battling vicious robot constructs, before ultimately dying to players camped at the extraction point, who the CEO calls "fuckers" as he dies. If a potential Arc Raiders movie was to truly encapsulate the experience of playing this game, it would need to include moments like this at its core.

No matter how you play Arc Raiders, action-heavy or pacifist, with friends or on your tod, every round delivers countless movie trailer-worthy moments. If Horizon Zero Dawn deserves a movie adaptation, then Arc Raiders definitely does, too.