Arc Raiders Nomadic Envoys stock - what does the new trader have for sale this week?

The latest Arc Raiders trader rotates their stock of rare wares frequently, here’s what the Nomadic Envoys have on offer this week.

Arc Raiders Nomadic Envoys: two people look from a high vantage point at an underground market.
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With the news that Arc Raiders updates will be fewer and further between, it might be easy to think the game will suffer as a consequence, but thankfully, there's a new trader in town, and they're selling some pretty decent stuff. From legendary collectibles to skins and emotes, the Nomadic Envoys have a lot to offer for those with the coin to space.

The Nomadic Envoys are an absolute godsend for those who struggle to pin down loot; the shop rotates weekly and offers some really powerful gear for those who need a leg up - or for those who are missing a few specific items from their collection. Here is what the new Arc Raiders trader has for sale this week.

Arc Raiders Nomadic envoys: birds eye view of an underground marketplace.

Arc Raiders Nomadic Envoy stock

To purchase items from the new Arc Raiders trader, you pay with items, rather than with coins. There is a list of eligible goods next to each of the products for sale, with the stock rotating on a weekly basis. Here is what the Nomadic Envoys have for sale this week:

Mirage (outfit)

500,000 coins worth of eligible items:

  • Queen Reactor
  • Matriarch Reactor
  • Bombardier Cell
  • Assessor Matrix
  • Turbine Compressor
  • Leaper Pulse Unit
  • Bastion Cell
  • Vaporizer Regulator
  • Rocketeer Driver

Bobblehead (backpack charm)

  • 5x Portable TV
  • 5x Headphones
  • 5x Projector

Howdy (emote)

100,000 coins worth of eligible items:

  • Queen Reactor
  • Matriarch Reactor
  • Bombardier Cell
  • Assessor Matrix
  • Turbine Compressor
  • Leaper Pulse Unit
  • Bastion Cell
  • Vaporizer Regulator
  • Rocketeer Driver

Tempest Blueprint

1,000,000 coins worth of eligible items:

  • Guns
  • Queen Reactor
  • Matriarch Reactor
  • Bombardier Cell
  • Assessor Matrix
  • Turbine Compressor
  • Leaper Pulse Unit
  • Bastion Cell
  • Vaporizer Regulator
  • Rocketeer Driver

Turbine Compressor

  • 1x Alien Duck
  • 1x Rubber Duck
  • 1x Flashy Duck

Leviathan's Crown Ship Model

100,000 coins worth of eligible items:

  • Guns
  • Queen Reactor
  • Matriarch Reactor
  • Bombardier Cell
  • Assessor Matrix
  • Turbine Compressor
  • Leaper Pulse Unit
  • Bastion Cell
  • Vaporizer Regulator
  • Rocketeer Driver

Sirena Dorata Ship Model

30,000 coins worth of eligible items:

  • Guns
  • Queen Reactor
  • Matriarch Reactor
  • Bombardier Cell
  • Assessor Matrix
  • Turbine Compressor
  • Leaper Pulse Unit
  • Bastion Cell
  • Vaporizer Regulator
  • Rocketeer Driver

Raider Tokens

150,000 coins worth of eligible items:

  • Queen Reactor
  • Matriarch Reactor
  • Bombardier Cell
  • Assessor Matrix
  • Turbine Compressor
  • Leaper Pulse Unit
  • Bastion Cell
  • Vaporizer Regulator
  • Rocketeer Driver

Arc Raiders Nomadic envoys: a page showing the services offered by an underground trader.

Nomadic Envoy services

The Nomadic Envoy, Ermal, offers two services in addition to their wares that are extremely valuable to high-level players, enabling those who choose to complete Expeditions to keep their most valuable items and others to horde more loot from runs. They are:

Stash Expansion

Expands your stash beyond its ordinary limits.

  • +12 Stash slots
  • Cost: 200,000 coins' worth of eligible items

Expedition Vault

After departing on an Expedition, any items placed in the Vault will be available to your next Raider.

  • +1 Expedition Vault slots (up to five)
  • Cost: 200,000 coins' worth of eligible items

We'll be keeping on top of the Nomadic Envoy's stock, so check back each week to see what valuables you can get your hands on. Also, if you want to put their services to good use, check out our Arc Raiders Expedition guide to get the lowdown on the powerful resets.

PK's extensive knowledge of videogames is matched only by his extensive wardrobe of flannel shirts, which he has been curating since he was born, proving he was always meant to be a games journalist. He watches an episode of Star Trek every night before bed, and he loves toast, even though it makes him feel a bit sick. Buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, one that he's willing to pay.

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