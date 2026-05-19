Arc Raiders Nomadic Envoys stock - what does the new trader have for sale this week?

With the news that Arc Raiders updates will be fewer and further between, it might be easy to think the game will suffer as a consequence, but thankfully, there's a new trader in town, and they're selling some pretty decent stuff. From legendary collectibles to skins and emotes, the Nomadic Envoys have a lot to offer for those with the coin to space.

The Nomadic Envoys are an absolute godsend for those who struggle to pin down loot; the shop rotates weekly and offers some really powerful gear for those who need a leg up - or for those who are missing a few specific items from their collection. Here is what the new Arc Raiders trader has for sale this week.

Arc Raiders Nomadic Envoy stock

To purchase items from the new Arc Raiders trader, you pay with items, rather than with coins. There is a list of eligible goods next to each of the products for sale, with the stock rotating on a weekly basis. Here is what the Nomadic Envoys have for sale this week:

Mirage (outfit)

500,000 coins worth of eligible items:

Queen Reactor

Matriarch Reactor

Bombardier Cell

Assessor Matrix

Turbine Compressor

Leaper Pulse Unit

Bastion Cell

Vaporizer Regulator

Rocketeer Driver

Bobblehead (backpack charm)

5x Portable TV

5x Headphones

5x Projector

Howdy (emote)

100,000 coins worth of eligible items:

Queen Reactor

Matriarch Reactor

Bombardier Cell

Assessor Matrix

Turbine Compressor

Leaper Pulse Unit

Bastion Cell

Vaporizer Regulator

Rocketeer Driver

Tempest Blueprint

1,000,000 coins worth of eligible items:

Guns

Queen Reactor

Matriarch Reactor

Bombardier Cell

Assessor Matrix

Turbine Compressor

Leaper Pulse Unit

Bastion Cell

Vaporizer Regulator

Rocketeer Driver

Turbine Compressor

1x Alien Duck

1x Rubber Duck

1x Flashy Duck

Leviathan's Crown Ship Model

100,000 coins worth of eligible items:

Guns

Queen Reactor

Matriarch Reactor

Bombardier Cell

Assessor Matrix

Turbine Compressor

Leaper Pulse Unit

Bastion Cell

Vaporizer Regulator

Rocketeer Driver

Sirena Dorata Ship Model

30,000 coins worth of eligible items:

Guns

Queen Reactor

Matriarch Reactor

Bombardier Cell

Assessor Matrix

Turbine Compressor

Leaper Pulse Unit

Bastion Cell

Vaporizer Regulator

Rocketeer Driver

Raider Tokens

150,000 coins worth of eligible items:

Queen Reactor

Matriarch Reactor

Bombardier Cell

Assessor Matrix

Turbine Compressor

Leaper Pulse Unit

Bastion Cell

Vaporizer Regulator

Rocketeer Driver

Nomadic Envoy services

The Nomadic Envoy, Ermal, offers two services in addition to their wares that are extremely valuable to high-level players, enabling those who choose to complete Expeditions to keep their most valuable items and others to horde more loot from runs. They are:

Stash Expansion

Expands your stash beyond its ordinary limits.

+12 Stash slots

Cost: 200,000 coins' worth of eligible items

Expedition Vault

After departing on an Expedition, any items placed in the Vault will be available to your next Raider.

+1 Expedition Vault slots (up to five)

Cost: 200,000 coins' worth of eligible items

We'll be keeping on top of the Nomadic Envoy's stock, so check back each week to see what valuables you can get your hands on. Also, if you want to put their services to good use, check out our Arc Raiders Expedition guide to get the lowdown on the powerful resets.