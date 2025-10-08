Arc Raiders gets a hefty, permanent price cut for some just weeks before launch

It's not often that you hear about prices going down these days. From groceries and gas to games themselves, all the talk is about increasing prices, keeping up with inflation, and other such miserable topics. So it's a breath of fresh air to hear that Arc Raiders' newly announced price adjustments don't mean the game is going to be more expensive for anyone. In fact, the opposite is true. The hotly anticipated multiplayer game will be reduced in price, if you live in certain regions. Randy Pitchford, take notes.

Arc Raiders is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year. It hasn't even released yet and it's already writing something of a redemption story. Fans were gutted after it switched from PvE to a PvP extraction shooter midway through development, after the devs decided the game simply wasn't fun.

However, a playtest earlier this year revealed that not only is Arc Raiders fun now, but players love it. It shot up the Steam wishlist charts and is shaping up for a big launch later this month. If that wasn't good news enough, developer Embark Studios has also announced that it will be decreasing the price of the game in some regions. That's one way of getting the community on board.

If you live in Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, Uruguay, or Vietnam, you're in luck. The Arc Raiders price reduction will impact you. If you've already pre-ordered the game, you'll receive a refund for the difference. If you're yet to take the plunge, wait for the updated price to show in your storefront of choice.

According to SteamDB, these price changes reduce the cost by as much as 33% in some regions. However, other countries, including Argentina, remain tethered to the US Dollar, which means players in the country suffer from exorbitant exchange rates.

If you can't wait for the release, or the Server Slam playtest that's coming even sooner, check out some of the best co-op games in the meantime. It's also worth checking your PC meets the Arc Raiders system requirements before splashing any cash.

