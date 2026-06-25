Arc Raiders makes changes to expedition rewards, making life a bit easier after the wipe

There is a long wait for those Arc Raiders players waiting for the Frozen Trails update, but that doesn't mean Embark is resting on its laurels - it's making changes to the reward structure of expeditions, perhaps enticing more to process with a wipe and begin the grind anew. Beginning with the fourth expedition, players will receive blueprints and Raider Tokens instead of skill points.

Not everyone wants to complete a wipe in Arc Raiders; losing everything you fought so hard to keep can be a little daunting, but it does keep things fresh and ensures that you'll always have something to aim for. Extra skill points were the main drive for the previous expeditions, but as players touch the ceiling on the current skill tree, this becomes less appealing.

The next expedition window opens on 7 July, only this time, instead of skill points, Embark is offering something a little more enticing for filling up your caravan. Raiden Tokens, used for cosmetic purchases in the shop, and blueprints are now the reward for completing expedition challenges, making the fresh start that little bit more approachable.

There are five rewards up for grabs, each tied to dealing damage while topside. The first reward is unlocked after dealing 5,000 damage, which scales all the way up to 100,000 damage for the fifth. For each reward unlocked, you receive a random blueprint from the list here - they are all high-end items, and provided you can get the resources to craft them early, they would be a huge boost to a fresh character.

As well as a blueprint, each expedition reward also grants 150 Raider Tokens. 750 tokens for dealing damage seems like a pretty decent deal if you ask me, plus the new balaclava-clad outfit looks sleek and dangerous - not really the vibe I'm going for, but I'll take it anyway.