Arc Raiders system requirements revealed ahead of first Steam technical test

The Arc Raiders system requirements have been revealed with the first technical playtest taking place on October 24 and lasting four full days. These aren’t the final specs, but they do offer a great insight into where the system requirements may sit come the 2025 release date.

With technical tests, the listed specs can sometimes be inflated as the game isn’t yet completely optimized and developers can often play it safe by selecting more powerful hardware to account for poor performance. This doesn’t mean the best graphics card is required, but the Arc Raiders specs shouldn’t be taken as final until specified as such by developer Embark Studios.

Here are the Arc Raiders system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT CPU Intel Core i5-6600K

AMD Ryzen R5 1600 Intel Core i5-9600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 12GB 16GB Storage TBC TBC

The Arc Raiders minimum requirements are in line with those of most modern 3D games, which is nice to see given that it would be understandable if they had come in a little more demanding due to the game not yet hitting a beta phase.

You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU alongside an Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 CPU. One slight hiccup for some older gaming PCs and laptops might be the 12GB RAM listing, but games are starting to trend toward 16GB as the new minimum standard, so it’s not an unexpectedly high mark.

As for the Arc Raiders recommended specs, you’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card paired with an Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor. The RAM requirements also make the expected jump up to 16GB here.

The Arc Raiders download size is not specified in the listings for the technical test, and I have no other data to base a possible prediction on. It’s also noteworthy that an SSD isn’t listed as required either, meaning an old-school HDD might be enough to get by, however, I recommend using one of the best SSDs for gaming where possible to improve your file download time and in-game loading times.

