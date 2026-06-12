Arc Raiders trials - what's on this week

Arc Raiders trials are important for any seasoned topside veteran; not only do they gift you some free loot, but they offer up challenges that can put you head and shoulders above the rest on the leaderboards. With updates now few and far between, becoming an expert at trials can keep you locked in while you wait for the next expansion.

It's okay if you're looking for things to do in Arc Raiders now it's gone a little quiet - the expeditions are worthwhile, but take a long time to complete, and the maps aren't exactly coming thick and fast. Trials offer consistent challenge and a ton of free loot for those who can prove themselves. Here is every trial in Arc Raiders this week, and the best place to complete them.

All Arc Raiders trials this week

Trials in Arc Raiders are a set of weekly challenges that test you in various aspects of the extraction shooter. It could be dealing damage to a specific type of Arc threat, or it could be looting a specific type of container. These are passive challenges and are ongoing, so if you don't do well on one run, you can simply load up again and give it another go.

The Arc Raiders trials for 8 June - 14 June are:

Damage Snitches - The best place to rack up a high score for this is on the Riven Tides map, where there is a constant stream of flying Arc threats and a whole lot of open space.

- The best place to rack up a high score for this is on the Riven Tides map, where there is a constant stream of flying Arc threats and a whole lot of open space. Damage ground-based Arc enemies (Stella Montis specifically) - This trial is tied to Stella Montis, so be aware of other Raiders prowling in the dark, trying to do the same thing. Don't get too focused on the AI enemies, is what we're saying.

(Stella Montis specifically) - This trial is tied to Stella Montis, so be aware of other Raiders prowling in the dark, trying to do the same thing. Don't get too focused on the AI enemies, is what we're saying. Damage Bastions - Another trial that can be ticked off in Riven Tides, with the beach section usually housing at least one Bastion and a lot of cover. Spaceport is also another great option, although more dangerous in our experience.

- Another trial that can be ticked off in Riven Tides, with the beach section usually housing at least one Bastion and a lot of cover. Spaceport is also another great option, although more dangerous in our experience. Open Arc probes - You can give this a go on any map, but we would wait for the Prospecting Probes condition to roll around, as it increases the amount of Arc probes dramatically.

- You can give this a go on any map, but we would wait for the Prospecting Probes condition to roll around, as it increases the amount of Arc probes dramatically. Deal damage using a Heavy Fuze grenade - Combining this trial with the Bastion one will pay dividends as the Heavy Fuze grenade damages several parts of the large Arc threat at once.

With the Arc Raiders trials changing every Monday, make sure you check back in each week to see how you can top the leaderboards. If you want to go hunting Topside, then you'll need to be prepared - check out our best Arc Raiders skills guide so you don't get caught short.