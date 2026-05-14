The next big Arc Raiders update isn't until October, but some serious stash relief lands next week

Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios is changing pace, shifting from its monthly update cycle in dramatic fashion. From now on, you can expect major Arc Raiders updates just twice a year, albeit in a bigger, more impactful fashion. It explains that the shift, which will continue to be interspersed with regular live updates, balance fixes, and events as normal, allows the team to "invest more deeply in the health of Arc Raiders." It will also enable the creation of "more transformative updates" without sacrificing the health of the team. Before that, however, there's some very good news for your inventory that arrives just next week.

"Arc Raiders has grown far beyond anything we imagined at launch," Embark writes. The extraction shooter's success story has been well told, catching a wave of momentum and escalating it to become one of the most popular multiplayer games on Steam. To keep that rolling, the studio had originally intended to stick to a monthly update schedule. After half a year, however, it's realized "that the kind of long-term experience we want to create for Arc Raiders requires more transformative updates."

The current model is also putting undue stress on the team. "The pressure of a monthly cycle limits how impactful these updates can be," it notes. "You feel it, and we feel it too. Running at that pace isn't sustainable, or compatible with the bigger ambitions we have." Moving forward, major updates will be released twice a year, with the first in October. Expect them "larger in scale, and more impactful, with the goal to genuinely change how you play the game."

"Don't worry, a dedicated live-service team will continue running Arc Raiders day-to-day," Embark reassures. "Regular live updates, plus balance fixes, bug fixes, store updates, and player events aren't going anywhere." It adds that the additional breathing room will also allow the team to focus more on elements like progression, economy balance, fair play, and anti-cheat. "We know these are foundational to the experience, especially in a game where every encounter and extraction matters."

With so many games competing for your attention, creating reasons to keep coming back is important. Embark promises to "deepen progression across multiple areas of Arc Raiders, while continuing to expand how players shape and personalize their Raider." It's also investing time into elements such as Trials, "so they remain reliably fun to engage with, not a grind," and is working to make Expeditions "more rewarding and less punishing to pursue."

Looking ahead, that big October update is called Frozen Trail. "It's the largest we've released since launch," Embark notes, but it says the size isn't the focus. "It's designed to address the broader questions the community has been asking." Expect the largest map yet, with "layered design and new mysteries." It'll add the "most ambitious Arc Operation so far," with new foes and unique behaviors designed to challenge you like never before.

"Many players have maxed out their Raider Den and hit the skill point ceiling," Embark acknowledges, so Frozen Trail will bring new progression goals and other ways to advance your character. The skill tree is getting an upgrade, and you can expect new weapons, items, instruments, cosmetics, and so on. For the lore hounds out there, the update will even let us start digging into the true origins of the Arc. "We're not just stacking new content on top of the existing experience," Embark explains, "we're refining core systems to support a more meaningful long-term experience."

If you can't wait until then, don't worry. In an attempt to tackle some of the more immediate community concerns, a new trader arrives next week. Unlocked at level 25, this surface-dwelling nomad will offer a range of unique rewards, rare items, and cosmetics in exchange for high-value items. Even more worthwhile are his offerings of extra stash space and a new 'Expedition Vault,' which lets you hold onto up to five items that can then be carried over through the wipe to give you a bit of a head start.

The trader will have a mix of rotating weekly rewards, and quests to hunt down specific items across the world. Embark has seen how many players are gradually cramming their stash full of high-value items that they don't have incentive to offload. It also notes that "very few of you are going on the Expedition, either because it is not rewarding enough, or because it is too painful to part with your new items and blueprints." The Expedition Vault is the first step to change that, with broader improvements in the works.

Ark Raiders Frozen Trail launches in October 2026. "Right now, Raiders are facing an escalating Arc threat, and the society in Speranza may feel helpless against it," Embark teases. "But Raiders aren't built to stay on the back foot; the goal has always been bigger than survival - it's about one day reclaiming the surface. Frozen Trail will start to progress this goal and expose elements of this challenge, but it is really just the beginning. We aim to constantly shift the paradigm that Raiders operate under so you feel the effects of your actions and perseverance against Arc."