Arc Raiders finally finds a way to make you like account wipes

Embark Studios has had quite the task on its hands with marketing Arc Raiders, which could easily be written off as 'just another extraction game,' but its risen to it tenfold. Don't get me wrong, there's always a niche group of shooter fans keen for these kinds of experiences, but Arc Raiders is generating some more mainstream appeal too - to see the multiplayer game sitting in fifth position on Steam's most wishlisted games list still (pleasantly) surprises me. It'll rise to fourth shortly when Battlefield 6 is out the door. However, I've always worried about wipes. It's an unavoidable feature of extraction shooters, but one that can turn people off as soon as they realize their gear and progression could be Thanos-snapped away after a few months. Once again, though, Embark has seemingly hit a sweet spot, revealing a clever system for Arc Raiders' wipes.

Embark has always communicated to players that it doesn't want to implement forced, mandatory wipes in Arc Raiders if it doesn't have to. However, it knows they are useful moments that help keep the game feeling fresh and challenging for hardcore extraction shooter fans. So, a compromise. At launch, you'll be able to progress an Expedition Project after you've hit level 20. This Expedition Project lasts for a total of eight weeks, and in the final week, those who have fully completed the Project will be given the opportunity to wipe their account.

If you get to that final week of the Expedition Project and you haven't progressed it far enough to wipe, then don't worry - your progress will carry over to the next eight-week cycle, and you'll have another chance to wipe at the end of that period instead. Alternatively, even if you have fully progressed the Project but you love the gear you have, you can simply choose not to wipe at all and carry on as you are.

As is expected, pretty much everything that affects gameplay will be removed from your account if you choose to wipe - "Levels, skills, items/inventory, workshop, crafting capabilities, etc.," Embark says in its new explainer post. You will, however, keep your account's awards, achievements, and rankings, plus any paid or earned cosmetic items.

Aside from being able to grind all over again and provide some extra challenge, there are some pretty compelling reasons as to why you might want to wipe your character. Embark is promising "unique cosmetic rewards for each completed Expedition" and permanent account unlocks. Interestingly, players will also receive account buffs for the next eight-week cycle, which at first sounded like a bit of a red flag to me - those wiping are probably the most skilled, dedicated players, so giving them buffs that entire duration sounds rather unbalanced. However, Embark assures it's considered this.

"Completing a reset should never give a player a power or combat advantage over anyone who has not completed a reset," it says. "Initially, these benefits will center around cosmetics and bragging rights, quality-of-life, and smoothing out some aspects of progression for those who have gone through a reset."

Of course, we'll have to wait until at least December when the first wipe window opens to see how this shakes out, but on paper, I think Embark has nailed it. Everyone should, in theory, be happy with this arrangement. Those that hate the idea of wiping, or just don't feel ready to part ways with gear they enjoy using, can opt out. There's no pressure on those who play less often and progress more slowly. But there's also a way for hardcore grinders to reset every two months and some enticing reasons to do so.

