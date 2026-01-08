City builders and colony sims thrive on the satisfaction of the moment when you can finally watch your happy, healthy citizens buzzing about their daily tasks after days, weeks, and months of struggle. But the best games like Rimworld often have a darker side, and Architect of Ruin embraces that to its fullest. Putting you in charge of a growing cult, it's up to you to lead your followers to glory as they rebuild and revive an ancient temple under the watchful eye of a wrathful god, and it's already found a spot on my wishlist.

Architect of Ruin comes from three-person team Dead Money, founded by Valve and Epic veterans. Its classic, swords-and-sorcery theming is brought to life through absolutely gorgeous hand-drawn artwork that jumps off the screen. At the outset, you find yourself in charge of the ramshackle ruins of an old temple, its former faithful followers scattered to the winds and its power all but gone. Starting with just a handful of helpers, it's up to you to restore the sanctuary to its former glory.

That means all the usual basics of survival, from farming, foraging, and hunting to building and recruiting. But of course there's all manner of deliciously culty activities to get involved in as you dig up forbidden knowledge, enact ancient rituals, and perform sacrifices to your dark deity. Of course, that means you'll need to watch out for 'righteous' paladins and angry mobs who don't approve of your actions, but with enough convincing you might just be able to sway them to your side. Or just kill them and raise their bodies as your thralls.

Game development can be a perilous process, but there's some good news here too, as the Dead Money team has just confirmed that Architect of Ruin will be published by indie strategy house Hooded Horse, known best for the likes of Manor Lords, Against The Storm, and 9 Kings. It feels like a perfect fit, with the publisher also bringing us some excellent colony sims such as Norland and Clanfolk.

"We weren't going to pass on an opportunity to work with Tim and the team at Hooded Horse," Dead Money co-owner Brandon Reinhart says. "Their catalog is full of games players love, the games we stay up late playing. They take the time to get things right." Hooded Horse Tim Bender adds, "I love being the bad guy - and with Architect of Ruin I get to do stuff they won't let me do at Hooded Horse, like raise undead hordes and sacrifice people in dark rituals." Count me in.

There's no release date for Architect of Ruin, which is set to release via Steam Early Access, but you can wishlist it now if you're eager to stay up to date with its progress.